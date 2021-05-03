The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin assessed the likelihood of deploying UN peacekeepers in Donbass. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, this issue is not on the agenda now. Pushilin explained that when this topic was discussed, the DPR adhered to the position of the need to use peacekeepers only “as people who carry out security functions to the OSCE SMM (Special Monitoring Mission).” At the same time, Ukraine insisted that they play a more significant role and wanted to use them for its own purposes. So, Pushilin believes that it is not possible to find a compromise.

In addition, the head of the DPR said that Russia also supports the idea of ​​bringing in UN peacekeepers only to ensure the security of the OSCE staff, and will not allow any other development of events. Ukraine realized that it would not work out the way it wanted, and the topic of peacekeepers was removed from the agenda, he summed up.

Earlier, the representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Sergei Garmash accused Russia of planning a military provocation in the Donbass for the introduction of peacekeepers, which, in his opinion, would allow “to mothball the conflict.” “The purpose of the provocation and the introduction of” peacekeepers “is to create a new reality in Donbass, which will make the German-French” proposals on clusters “unprofitable for Russia no longer relevant and will allow the conflict to be mothballed on the Abkhazian model,” Garmash said.