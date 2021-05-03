The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin assessed the likelihood of a third world war over Ukraine. He told about this RIA News…

Pushilin noted that the current situation in the country cannot be called a dead end. He stressed that someday it must end one way or another. According to the head of the DPR, he has very big doubts that the third world war could start because of Ukraine. “Ukraine is a bargaining chip, it will be used as long as it is used, as long as there is a resource,” he summed up.

In the same conversation, Pushilin said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is probably afraid of getting a bullet in the back, and therefore did not express his intention to participate in the negotiations. The head of the DPR stressed that the situation in the region has been brought to the point where society is “very much warmed up.”