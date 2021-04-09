Ukraine is ready to resume hostilities in Donbass, DPR head Denis Pushilin assured in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, the only thing that separates the sides from the active phase of the war is the absence of an order from Kiev to attack.

“Ukraine has entered some new phases, when a huge amount of equipment has been pulled together, there is a rather serious accumulation of personnel along the line of contact. All this was recorded not only by our intelligence, but also by the OSCE observers. In terms of numbers, the number of shellings doubled in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020. Kiev is ready to start full-scale hostilities. Will this last order be given or not, time will tell, ”said Denis Pushilin.

He also noted that the republics of Donbass, for their part, will do everything possible to prevent an open escalation. However, “if Kiev nevertheless gives a destructive – for him – order, and full-scale hostilities begin, we are ready for this,” the politician emphasized.

