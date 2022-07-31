The head of the DPR Pushilin approved the master plan developed in Russia for the development of Mariupol

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, approved the master plan for the development of Mariupol, developed in Russia. The signed decree was published on site heads of the republic on 30 July.

As reported in the document, the master plan is approved “in order to establish key parameters for the development of the city of Mariupol and the order of implementation, as well as technical and economic indicators for the development of housing and social infrastructure.”

“Agree and approve for use on the territory of the DPR the attached concept of the master plan for the development of the city of Mariupol, prepared by the federal autonomous institution “Unified Research and Design Institute for Spatial Planning of the Russian Federation” with the participation of the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the city of St. Petersburg,” the statement reads. decree.

On July 29, Marat Khusnullin presented a development plan for Mariupol to Putin. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the full restoration of the city will take three years. During this time, it is planned to put social infrastructure facilities in order and build apartment buildings. He also stressed that 90 kindergartens, schools and hospitals will be renovated this year.