The situation on the contact line in Donbass remains turbulent and is gradually deteriorating. This was stated by the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, reports on Wednesday, April 7, RIA News…

“She (the situation on the contact line – approx. “Lenta.ru”) remains extremely restless and is on the rise, worsens, the number of shelling increases, ”he said.

Pushilin stressed that the frequency of shelling since the beginning of the year has almost doubled compared to the last quarter of last year.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said about Kiev’s unwillingness to escalate the situation in Donbass and the country’s lack of plans to carry out provocations against Russia. According to him, now the authorities of the republic are observing a “certain intensification” of hostilities in the region, but this does not mean that a tense situation has existed there only in the past few weeks.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Both Ukraine and the unrecognized DPR and LPR announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line.

Later, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the region. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry believes that Russia has concentrated regular army units on the border and stepped up militia training. In response, the Kremlin said that the Russian army is moving through its territory “in the directions in which it considers it necessary,” and also called on Ukraine “to move away from the militant theme” and stop provocations.