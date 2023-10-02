Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin: The Ukrainian Armed Forces can launch a new offensive in October

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may launch a new offensive against Russian forces in October. About this in on air The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin reported to the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

“Apparently, the enemy is still preparing to carry out some more active actions before the onset of the thaw,” he said, adding that in the Orekhovsky and Ugledarsky directions there is an “accumulation of enemy forces.”

Earlier, Pushilin spoke about improving the positions of Russian forces in a number of areas. He also stated that the arrival of additional units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was noted in the Krasnoliman direction.