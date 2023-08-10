161.ru: the head of the district in the Rostov region, who gathered at the SVO, went to a pre-trial detention center

The head of the administration of the Tsimlyansky district of the Rostov region, Vladimir Svetlichny, who was going to go to the zone of the special military operation (SVO), went to the pre-trial detention center. About it reported portal 161.ru in the regional press service of the courts.

In particular, it became known that the Russian is suspected of exceeding official powers and abusing them. Svetlichny was left in the pre-trial detention center for two months, until October 6 this year.

Prior to this, the head of the Tsimlyansk region expressed a desire to enlist in the army as a volunteer. Svetlichny stressed that he plans to work in the special operation zone at least until September 11 and the end of the election campaign. “This conscious decision is not just some kind of PR campaign,” he said then.

