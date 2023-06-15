Director General of the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) Andrey Melnikov on June 15 at the Izvestia studio at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) said that the situation with the collapse of banks in the United States would not affect Russia.

The Director General of the DIA noted that economic life within the global economy is now splitting into fragmented zones.

“For us, this is not a common market now, so the transition of the crisis from one part of the economy to another, it is already colliding with other trade ties. There is no direct transfer. This is not 2008, not 2004,” he said.

Melnikov assured that the domino effect no longer works.

Major problems in the US banking sector began in the early spring of 2023, when the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley became known on March 10. On March 12, Signature Bank was closed.

Later, in May, American investor Jim Rogers predicted the collapse of banks in the US, Europe, and Japan.

On June 12, Bloomberg, citing financial analysts, predicted difficulties for US regional banks. It was noted that due to the high interest rate on real estate loans, US banks have become much more vulnerable to lower prices for commercial real estate.