Interfax: the head of the Vector center Rinat Maksyutov was fired due to loss of confidence

The head of the state scientific center of virology and biotechnology “Vector” Rinat Maksyutov was fired due to a loss of confidence. This was stated “Interfax” source familiar with the situation.

According to “Kommmersant-Siberia”one of the reasons for such a decision regarding the head of the developer of the EpiVacCoron vaccine was “failure to take measures to resolve and prevent conflicts of interest.”

It was clarified that the order to dismiss the chief sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova signed on May 16, the employment contract with Maksyutov should be terminated on Thursday, May 18.

The Vector Center was the developer of the EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine. Maksyutov has worked there since 2003. He was appointed CEO in September 2016.

In July 2022, it was reported that scientists from St. Petersburg estimated the effectiveness of EpiVacCorona against lung damage at two percent.