Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu on Monday, April 8, sent a telegram to the command and personnel of the 60th separate assault motorized rifle battalion.

“Since the beginning of the special military operation, the battalion has been carrying out combat missions in the most difficult and critical areas. As a result of the professional and decisive actions of its military personnel, the enemy suffered serious losses and did not achieve its goals,” the military department said in a statement.

Shoigu thanked the command and personnel of the battalion for their professionalism, courage and dedication during the liberation of Ilovaisk, Gorlovka, and the outskirts of Donetsk.

Separately, he noted the servicemen’s loyalty to military duty and oath and expressed confidence that they will continue to serve Russia with honor, reliably ensuring its security.

“For courage, heroism and courage, two servicemen of the unit were awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation, ten became Heroes of the Donetsk People’s Republic, more than 700 were awarded state awards and departmental insignia,” he said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also emphasized that the battalion’s servicemen successfully solve combat missions as part of the Center group of troops, occupy more advantageous lines and positions, and break into enemy defenses.

Earlier, on April 1, Shoigu presented the Golden Star medals to the participants of the North Military District for courage and heroism. The awards were given to two officers, who were also given personalized weapons—an officer’s saber and a Yarygin pistol. During the ceremony, Shoigu congratulated the military, thanked them for their exemplary performance of tasks and wished them further success in their military service.

Before this, on March 20, the Russian military man Sergei Solenov was awarded the Order of Courage, who covered the tank platoon commander Alexander Levakov, who later became famous as part of the crew of the Alyosha tank. Solenov said that when a grenade was dropped from a drone, he immediately rushed to Levakov and covered him with his body, which saved the commander’s life.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.