The director of the Danish Medicines Agency, Tanja Erichsen, passed out during the press conference announcing the final removal of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark’s vaccination plan following clots.

Erichsen, who collapsed during the live broadcast, was taken to hospital after the episode and is well, according to several Danish media. He regained consciousness and is under observation.

Before fainting, the official had intervened to indicate that the authorities “agree” with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) what the vaccine is “effective”, but has reiterated that due to the epidemiological situation in Denmark, “it is better” to stop using the vaccine.

Image of the press conference prior to the fainting of Tanja Erichsen (right). Photo: AFP

At a press conference, the director of the Danish National Board of Health, Soren Brostrom, reported that the decision had been made due to the “good control” of the pandemic in the European country and the availability of other vaccines.

“If in Denmark we were in a completely different situation, for example with a violent third wave and a pressured healthcare system, and we had not gone that far in vaccination, we would not hesitate to use the vaccine, even if there were rare complications but serious, “he said.

The health authorities have not ruled out that the AstraZeneca vaccine could be used again in the future “if the situation changes,” the newspaper ‘Jyllands-Posten’ reported.

Following the announcement, the Czech Republic offered to buy the leftover AstraZeneca doses in Denmark. “We are prepared to buy (the vaccine from) AstraZeneca to Denmark”, has transferred the Minister of the Interior, Jan Hamacek, through his Twitter account.

Source: agencies