The head of the Dagestan SUSK Anatoly Shchurov ordered to complete the investigation of the murder in the police department of the former head of the village of Novokuli Abakar Kaplanov in two months.

As part of the investigation of the crime, a criminal legal assessment will be given to the actions of employees of the internal affairs bodies, reported on the website of the republican headquarters of the TFR.

Kaplanov was shot dead the day before in the office of the head of the police department in Makhachkala. Investigators counted 36 gunshot wounds on his body. On suspicion of murder, two National Guardsmen were detained.

A criminal case has been initiated on the murder by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, the perpetrators face life imprisonment.

The investigation of the case was taken under personal control by the acting head of the republic, Sergei Melikov.

In turn, the Rosgvardia promised to make efforts for a complete and objective consideration of the circumstances of the incident.