The Czech Republic cannot send Ukraine more military aid from its reserves. The head of the country’s Ministry of Defense, Yana Chernokhova, wrote about this on December 1 on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“We sent to Ukraine only what we could, so that it did not threaten the defense capability of the Czech Republic <...> The fact that at the moment we cannot send more goods from our warehouses to Ukraine is true,” the statement says. message.

According to her, the military equipment that was transferred to Ukraine was assessed by the Czech army as unclaimed. At the same time, the country retains the opportunity to help Kyiv by training the military, “issuing export licenses or participating in a number of international initiatives within the European Union and NATO.”

Earlier, on November 27, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the West had not fulfilled its promises to Ukraine regarding the supply of weapons necessary to continue intensive operations. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) expected to receive German Taurus after the Storm Shadow missiles, but Berlin never made a final decision on their supply.

Also that day, Chernokhova reported that the country had almost completely exhausted the possibilities of providing military assistance to Ukraine with supplies from state reserves. However, she added that the Czech leadership is going to compensate for the shortage by increasing the number of export licenses to private firms.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops.