Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that he is obliged to weaken the influence of Russia in the world, and stressed that the African region is very important in this regard. He said this on Monday, June 12, at a briefing before leaving for a five-day trip to Angola and Zambia.

“I have the duty and opportunity to work to weaken Russia’s influence in the world, and it is the African region that is very important from this point of view,” the portal quotes him as saying. denikn.cz.

In addition, he pointed out that Europe has lately fallen asleep in its attention to Africa. According to him, this happened after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Lipavsky added that European Union (EU) projects offer African countries more partnership than Russian ones.

In particular, as part of the trip, Lipavsky will hold talks with the foreign ministers of Angola and Zambia. In addition, joint business seminars and a meeting with young Angolans who previously studied at Czech universities are planned.

Earlier, on May 25, Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that holding the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July would be Russia’s strategic choice upon returning to the continent. In addition, Bogdanov announced plans to restore the work of Russian embassies in different countries of the continent.

On May 23, Igor Morozov, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee for Economic Cooperation with African Countries (AFROCOM), said that in order to restart trade with African countries, it is necessary to develop banking infrastructure. According to him, Russia does not yet have a single bank or a single fund in Africa that would become a center of competence for Russian-African cooperation.

In July 2022, Lavrov noted that Russia’s relations with African countries are based on time-tested “bonds of friendship and cooperation.” He stated that the development of a comprehensive partnership with African countries remains among the important priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.