An additional 45 important Crimean sites were taken under protection after the introduction of a medium level of response on the peninsula. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia on October 21 by the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov.

“All measures provided by the presidential decree [России Владимира Путина]are relevant and adequate in the current situation, otherwise they would not have been introduced. For example, after the signing of the decree, another 45 important facilities were taken under protection on the territory of the republic, in addition to those where security measures have already been strengthened as part of the current high level of terrorist threat,” he said.

At the same time, the head of the region expressed the hope that the local authorities “will never use the new response measures in practice.” However, if necessary, the appropriate procedure should be prescribed, he explained.

Earlier, by decree of the President of Russia in the Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov Regions and Sevastopol, a medium level of response was introduced.

Measures to protect public order and important facilities will be strengthened there, as well as transport, communications, and energy facilities will be transferred to a special mode of operation.

