The head of the Crimea Aksyonov: it is necessary to eliminate those involved in the explosion of Prilepin’s car

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that it was necessary to punish all those involved in blowing up the car of the writer Zakhar Prilepin. He is quoted RIA News.

Aksyonov called for the elimination of not only the executors of the case, but also his inspirers. According to him, this is the only way to stop the wave of terror.

“We must not speak, but act. Silently and decisively. Our military and special services have a lot of experience in this regard,” he said, offering to add new names to the list of “destroyed terrorists”.