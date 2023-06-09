The head of the Crimea Aksyonov said that the goals of the Russian special operation in Ukraine will be adjusted

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, in an interview with the Crimea 24 TV channel, commented on the course of the special operation in Ukraine. The recording of the conversation was published in Telegrampublication channel.

Aksyonov assessed the course of the special operation and noted that the situation in the combat zone is constantly changing. Therefore, he suggested that the goals of the Russian military would be adjusted.

According to the politician, he “initially” believed that if most of Ukraine remained not demilitarized, then the country would quickly become a member of the European Union and NATO. “… And so on, and then it will be difficult for us to talk with them about something, to build something and everything else,” he said.

The TV presenter asked Aksenov a question about the preferred scenario for the development of events, “where are these boundaries, how it might look.” The head of the Crimea considered this question “sick” and refused to give an answer publicly.

In the same conversation, Aksyonov assessed the possibility of an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the peninsula. “I can tell the Crimeans that it is guaranteed that no land operation threatens Crimea,” he assured.