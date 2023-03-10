Aksenov said that all the central life support facilities of the Crimea are protected by air defense

All the central life support facilities of the Crimea are maximally protected by air defense systems (air defense), globally nothing threatens the peninsula. He stated this in an interview RIA News head of the region Sergey Aksenov.

“All the central facilities that ensure the life of the peninsula, including logistical ones, are protected to the maximum,” the head of the republic said, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the Russian Defense Ministry the relevant instructions.

Aksyonov admitted that “everything has nuances” and the human factor, but in general, according to him, “regarding global moments and prospects, nothing threatens Crimea.”

In December, Aksyonov said that a sufficient number of law enforcement structures and military units are working in Crimea, which are doing everything necessary to protect the peninsula and are technically equipped. In addition, for the security of the republic, air defense systems are being updated.