The head of the Crimea Aksyonov announced one death due to explosions in Novofedorivka

One person died due to explosions at the Saki military airfield near the village of Novofedorovka in Crimea. This was announced by the head of the region Sergey Aksenov in his Telegram-channel.

He expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, and also stressed that they would be provided with all the necessary assistance.

Aksyonov also said that the situation in the Saki region is localized and under control. He recalled that the general evacuation is not carried out. Now, a door-to-door detour is being carried out in the area of ​​the explosions, within the framework of which the damage to the houses adjacent to the airfield will be determined.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean Ministry of Health, Konstantin Skorupsky, said that as a result of explosions in Novofedorivka, five people were hospitalized, including a child. One of the victims required surgery due to a penetrating wound to the chest. The rest were allowed to go home after receiving outpatient treatment.

On August 9, local residents reported a series of explosions near the village of Novofedorovka. One of them was captured on video. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the explosions occurred on the territory of the Saki military airfield, where several aviation munitions detonated. The causes of the incident are now being investigated.