In Moscow, the court arrested the head of the control and audit department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the case of a bribe

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the head of the control and auditing department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Vladimir Repin, accused of taking a particularly large bribe. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the court.

The decision to impose a measure of restraint was made at the request of the investigation. The official will go to jail until December 17.

The general director of Neftegazstroymontazh Dmitry Nemish, accused of giving a bribe, and lawyer Dmitry Grigoriev, who is charged with mediation in bribery, were also taken into custody.

On October 20, it became known about the detention of a high-ranking employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow. The corruption case was initiated based on the materials of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Omsk region. According to preliminary information, he received more than 10 million rubles from the Omsk businessman.

Repin took up the position of head of the control and audit department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in July 2022, and before that he headed the department of the Federal Tax Service for the Omsk Region from September 2012 to May 2022.