The head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tupitskiy, said that he was not a suspect in any criminal case. The text of the relevant statement is published on the court’s website.

Tupitsky asked the Prosecutor General to inform him of suspicion of committing criminal offenses if there are legal grounds in the manner prescribed by law. He expressed his readiness to appear at the prosecutor’s office to obtain the status of a suspect.

The head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine added that the assertions of law enforcement officers about assigning him the status of a suspect does not correspond to reality, since no one handed him the necessary documents.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine said that Tupitsky is being held as a suspect in the case of bribing a witness and giving deliberately false testimony. Prior to that, the Constitutional Court confirmed that Tupitsky had received a summons to summon the Prosecutor General’s office. It was noted that several cases were opened against him, including on the fact of unauthorized occupation of a land plot in Crimea, committed by a group of persons, and treason.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to remove Tupitsky from office for two months.