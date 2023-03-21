The head of the Civil Guard post in the Toledo town of Ocaña (Toledo, 13,000 inhabitants) was arrested last week for his alleged relationship with a plot dedicated to money laundering and drug trafficking that had its epicenter in a club toggle of this town. There are five others arrested.

The investigation started from the alleged money laundering activities that were carried out in this place, run by a woman, also detained, who had a sentimental relationship with the arrested civil guard, the second lieutenant in command of the Ocaña barracks, according to what was announced. abc and sources of the investigation have confirmed to EL PAÍS. After declaring before the judge, the agent was released with precautionary measures, including the withdrawal of his passport. He is charged with crimes of revealing secrets ―supposedly he provided the plot with confidential information from police bases― and against public health.

The operation has been carried out by agents of the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard and the National Police, who are investigating the six detainees for being part of a criminal network allegedly dedicated to money laundering and drug trafficking.