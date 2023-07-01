WP: CIA chief Burns secretly discussed with Zelensky the return of territories and negotiations with Moscow

CIA Director William Burns and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a secret meeting during which they discussed Kyiv’s plans to return the lost territories. According to The Washington Post, their secret talks took place in June.

During the call, Ukrainian officials shared with Burns the country’s “ambitious strategy” to reclaim territories. In addition, the head of the CIA was told about the intention to start negotiations with Moscow on a ceasefire by the end of this year. It is specified that the purpose of Burns’ trip to the Ukrainian leader was to confirm the commitment of the American side to the exchange of intelligence, designed to help Ukraine protect itself.

Are negotiations between Moscow and Kiev possible?

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that negotiations with Russia are possible, but only if the goals of the special military operation (SVO) are changed. According to him, Ukraine is ready to live “normally, in a good-neighborly manner with all its neighbors,” but for this Moscow will have to reconsider its approach to resolving the conflict.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there are currently no prerequisites for negotiations with Ukraine.

We see the unwillingness of the regime, the unpreparedness, the impermissibility of the regime on the part of the owners, so to speak, so there are no prerequisites for negotiations Dmitry PeskovKremlin official

Related materials:

Kyiv may agree to negotiations if it suffers a complete military defeat, believes Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. They will take this step so as not to lose everything, the deputy noted.

Both sides of the conflict do not see the point in territorial concessions

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, emphasized that Kyiv does not intend to make territorial concessions for the sake of peace.

Ukraine will not give up part of its territory to stop the war Mikhail Podolyakadviser to the head of the office of Volodymyr Zelensky See also The Russian Orthodox Church banned the priest from serving because of the position on the transfer of the "Trinity" from the museum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed a similar position, criticizing attempts to achieve peace in Ukraine in exchange for territories. “You see, this is the approach, as in the bazaar: I am for you, you are for me. We are not fighting for territories…” — said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to him, Moscow is fighting for people, history, religion and the Russian language, which is the official language of the entire UN system and which is now being crushed both in Ukraine and in Europe and the Baltics.

In turn, a member of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council of Russia, Senator from Crimea Sergey Tsekov said that the start of negotiations with Ukraine is possible only if it is ready to transfer the Nikolaev, Odessa and Kharkov regions to Russia. Also, he specified, “demilitarization and denazification are not removed from the agenda.”