WP: CIA chief Burns discussed with Zelensky the return of territories and negotiations with the Russian Federation in June

US CIA director William Burns recently secretly visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Kyiv’s plans to reclaim the territories. About it informs The Washington Post, citing a source.

As it became known to the publication, the trip took place in June. During the visit, Burns met with the Ukrainian leader and intelligence officials. Ukrainian officials reportedly told the head of the CIA about an “ambitious strategy” to retake the territories, as well as to start negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire by the end of the year, writes WP.

According to the source of the newspaper, the purpose of the trip was to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend itself.

Earlier it was reported that the Central Intelligence Agency is recruiting Syrian Kurds for the Ukrainian army. It was alleged that the American intelligence service is already negotiating with representatives of the Kurdish detachments, the sheikhs of a number of clans, in order to send those who want to fight in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.