CIA chief Burns allowed more intense US competition with China than ever with the USSR

The competition between Washington and Beijing may be tougher than it once was between the US and the USSR, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns admitted in a conversation with CBS journalist Olivia Gazis. She posted a comment on Twitter.

The head of the intelligence service spoke at an event at Georgetown University. According to him, the US competition with China is unique in its scope. He added that it covers the whole world and many directions. “It may be even more intense than the competition with the USSR,” predicted Burns.

Earlier, retired US General Jack Keane said that the United States does not have enough training to wage war with China. According to him, the US does not have an effective military deterrence in the region.