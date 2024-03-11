CIA chief Burns said Ukraine could lose even more territory

Ukraine may lose even larger territories. About it warned CIA chief William Burns at Senate hearings.

According to him, this option is inevitable if the West stops supplying weapons to Kyiv. “In 2024, you will see even more examples like Avdiivka,” said the head of the intelligence service.

Earlier, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer predicted that the Russian army would take control of even more territories of Ukraine before Western authorities called on Kyiv to begin peace negotiations with Moscow. He noted that the West's bet that additional supplies of weapons would help the Ukrainian army cope with the offensive of the Russian military turned out to be wrong.