The head of the CIA in secret in Ukraine: “Plan to end the war”

CIA director William Burns made a secret trip to Ukraine during which he allegedly learned from some Kiev officials of a plan aimed at ending the war: the Washington Postwhich cites some sources close to the agency.

According to what the newspaper reveals, the trip would have taken place in early June, before the failed coup by Prigozhin’s Wagner.

Ukraine’s strategy would be to regain control of the territories occupied by Russia and then open negotiations for a ceasefire with Moscow by the end of the year.

According to reports from the Washington PostIndeed, in view of the autumn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his men have begun to think about how to end the war on the basis of conditions that are acceptable both for Russia and for the Ukrainian population.

The ideal scenario for Kiev envisages an advance of its troops up to the border with Crimea: at that point Ukraine would ask Russia, even without conquering the peninsula by force, to accept the guarantees of security that Kiev can ensure from the West.