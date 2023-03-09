CIA chief Burns: the coming months will be the most critical for the Armed Forces

The fighting in the coming months will be the most critical for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said CIA Director William Burns. He is quoted RIA News.

“In the context of intelligence, the next few months, four, five, six, will be critical on the battlefield in Ukraine,” he said, adding that the possible successes of the Russian army, according to US foreign intelligence, will not be significant.

Earlier it was reported that the actions of Russian troops in recent months have exhausted the potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the battles for Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). According to US officials, the confrontation in the specified area “distracted” the Ukrainian army and undermined the chances of Kyiv to conduct counter-offensive operations in other directions.

Prior to this, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, General of the Army Mykola Malomuzh, suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would go on the offensive one and a half to two months after the delivery of Western tanks. According to him, the operation can be carried out “along the entire eastern corridor, up to the Crimea.”