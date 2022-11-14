Russian and US secret services met Monday in Ankara, Turkey, to discuss the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons, the first high-level contact of its kind between the two countries since the start of the war in Ukraine. The US administration also hopes Russia will agree to a prisoner swap to free women’s basketball star Brittney Griner and ex-military officer Paul Whelan.

This Monday, William Burns, of the CIA, and Sergei Naryshkin, of the Russian secret services, met in Ankara, in the first face-to-face and high-level meeting between the two countries since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We confirm that Turkey has hosted a meeting between the heads of the secret services of Russia and the United States today,” said the communications director of the Turkish Presidency, Fahrettin Altun.

“This meeting, hosted by the (Turkish) National Intelligence Agency, represents another great contribution of Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to global peace,” Altun said.

Global security issues and particularly nuclear risk management were discussed.

The CIA chief and former US ambassador to Moscow was to convey to his Russian counterpart a message to avoid “the consequences of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons and the risks of escalation to strategic stability,” a spokesman for the CIA said. White House National Security Council before the meeting.

William Burns during his Senate hearing on February 24, 2021 in Washington. © Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that he might use the atomic bomb in a televised speech on September 21, saying he was ready to use “every means” in his arsenal against the West in the event of an attack. Some statements that worry since Moscow declared the same month that it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.

Washington explained that the meeting did not constitute negotiations on the war in Ukraine and no further details were given on the conclusions of the meeting.

Possible prisoner exchange

Last Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he hoped the Russian president would be more willing to discuss a prisoner swap with the US, a matter that was also discussed in Ankara on Tuesday.

“My hope is that now that the elections are over, Mr. Putin can talk to us and is willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” the US president said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“The cases of wrongfully detained American citizens will be raised,” the White House spokesman said.

Women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport in possession of a vaporizer containing a cannabis-based liquid. She was sentenced to nine years in prison for “drug trafficking” and recently transferred to a penal colony in Russia.

Viktor Bout (left), Brittney Griner (center) and Paul Whelan (right) could be traded between the United States and Russia. © AFP – Nicolas Asfouri, Alexander Zemlianichenko, Mladen Antonov

The United States is also seeking the release of ex-military man Paul Whelan, who was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in a Russian prison after being found guilty of espionage, something he denies.

Washington said it had made a “significant offer” to Russia for the release of the two prisoners, but received no clear response from Russia. A possible prisoner swap could involve a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Despite the war, US officials say the US and Russia have maintained “channels of communication”, including through the US embassy in Moscow.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters