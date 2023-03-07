Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang: relations between Moscow and Beijing do not threaten any country in the world

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured that relations between Moscow and Beijing do not pose a threat to other countries. He made the announcement at his annual press conference. RIA News.

According to him, contacts between Russia and China are not directed against third parties. The countries’ relations are characterized by “non-alignment with blocs and lack of confrontation,” Qin Gang said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that relations between the two countries “do not pose a threat to any country in the world. He also warned that bilateral ties “do not tolerate interference and provocation by third parties.”

Earlier, Qin Gang said that Moscow and Beijing reached broad agreements after the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, held in late February. “We took the opportunity to talk with you on all issues of mutual interest,” the diplomat said.