“I always knew that during my tenure I was going to have the commemoration of 50 years,” the commander-in-chief of the Chilean Navy, Juan Andrés de la Maza (Santiago, 59 years old), told EL PAÍS. The admiral speaks in a calm and deliberate tone. It is the tone of someone who seems to have been meditating and waiting for this time and place for a long time. The place is Dawson Island, in the extreme south of Chile, about 100 kilometers from Punta Arenas, in the Strait of Magellan and where, between 1973 and 1974, his institution, the Navy, maintained a detention center for political prisoners. They were brought here as soon as the Armed Forces, led by Army General Augusto Pinochet, perpetrated the Coup d’état on September 11, 1973, which began with a 17-year dictatorship. Among them were hundreds of supporters of the ousted socialist president Salvador Allende and members of his cabinet, such as his ministers José Tohá and Orlando Letelier.

Tohá, who was Allende’s Minister of the Interior and Defense, is the father of Gabriel Boric’s Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá. He came out of Dawson with malnutrition. He died in 1974 at the Military Hospital in Santiago, after evident torture. Letelier, foreign minister and also a former defense minister, was assassinated in 1976 in Washington, when Dina, Pinochet’s secret police, planted a bomb in his car.

To say that this is a frigid morning on Dawson Island is an understatement. De la Maza is dressed in uniform and his white admiral’s cap, and those of dozens of sailors who have collaborated in this commemoration are mixed among the colored wool hats worn by most of the 30 ex-prisoners and their families. They have arrived in Air Force planes and in ships that the Navy itself has set up especially for a ceremony that, together with the admiral, has been led by Boric’s Defense Minister, Maya Fernández Allende, granddaughter of Salvador Allende.

The admiral talks with former political prisoners during the tribute.

There are no traces of the barracks and sheds through which the wind and cold poured in without pause. Dawson, a Navy exercise site, has been a Chilean historical monument since 2010. And, since June 13, it has a plaque that says: “In this place, between December 21, 1973 and September 26, 1974, the concentration camp for political detainees of Río Chico, Dawson Island, installed by the civic-military dictatorship. So that never again.”

De la Maza, who was nine years old for the Coup, has walked the island among the ex-prisoners and their relatives. She has listened to their stories, their speeches, and has had coffee with them outdoors. This is the third time that many of those who were detained here have returned to the place. But it is the first time that a commander in chief of the Navy has decided to participate. “When I took office as commander in chief, almost two years ago, it was a constitutional mandate for four years, not 17,” he said ironically, referring to the years of Pinochet’s government. It is a phrase that has been especially valued by former deputy and former mayor Camilo Salvo, the oldest ex-prisoner from Dawson, 88 years old. “What he has said is that he submits to the Constitution and the law, and that he is not going to use force to stay as long as he wants,” he comments.

Shortly before, De la Maza commented to this newspaper: “Being here living what they lived 50 years ago, in a complex time in our country, without being unaware of what happened, for us as an institution is a sign that it is true that we want to advance in this”.

Ask. What does forward mean, now that it’s in a memory space?

Answer. To advance in the sense of what as a country it has cost us to continue building in these 50 years, since September 11, 1973. And what happened cannot be repeated. One from the past learns things so as not to repeat them.

De la Maza was appointed head of the Navy in June 2021. And this is not the first time that Dawson Island has come, but it is the first time that he has been together with the ex-prisoners. “I wanted to come to know as an initiative of mine. No one imposed it on me.”

Q. Why did you decide to do it?

R. Because you have to be empathetic; not abstract from the feeling that overwhelms many people. You have to put yourself in the other person’s place.

De la Maza says that 97% of the sailors were born after the coup d’état, and 50% after 1990. “When I ask young people, with whom I relate a lot because I was director of the Polytechnic Academy Naval, what is 9/11? The closest they can remember is the Twin Towers,” he says.

De la Maza receives the book from Marco Antonio Berticevic with the cantata Nuestra Madre Grande composed in 1973 by ex-prisoners from Dawson Island. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. And what do you tell them?

R. No, that is another date, that there is also another September 11. I do it to know if, indeed, they go further back. I think that the youth is thinking about other things, like green hydrogen.

Q. Why do you think it is important for them to know about the Chilean September 11?

R. Because the breakdown of democracy that occurred on September 11 cannot be repeated. And hopefully nowhere in the world. There are human rights issues here, and in our educational programs, which we have been running for a few years, they are taught in different schools and academies.

Q. And do they analyze cases of human rights violations?

R. Yes, human rights and case studies are taught.

Q. Navy cases?

A: Yes, we have three case studies: Víctor Jara; former priest Miguel Woodward and (Gabriel) Aldoney. Víctor Jara because it is an emblematic case; Woodward and Aldoney for the Navy.

Q. For the 30 and 40 years after the coup, the Armed Forces had a different tone.

R. I am very honest in saying it: I have never heard bad talk about September 11 in the institution. At the age of 30 there was an act here in Dawson and also at the age of 40. And we as an institution were here just as we are now supporting them.

Q. Do you think that there is something different in this commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup?

R. I now feel responsible and I am the head of the institution. That’s why I said: ‘I can’t subtract myself’. It never crossed my mind for these 50 years to sit at my desk in Valparaíso when this was happening here. I felt that I had to come.

De la Maza speaks with former minister Osvaldo Puccio on Dawson Island, on June 13. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. There were human rights violations on the Esmeralda school ship. Miguel Woodward was tortured there. Do they address that?

R. Woodward is the emblematic case… La Esmeralda is a separate case that we have to see. La Esmeralda also presents us as a country; it is a floating embassy. So it’s also a theme; we have to see how we approach it. At this minute, I don’t have an answer.

Q. This afternoon, Camilo Salvo, a former prisoner in Dawson, said in a speech that everyone being here “is a step towards national reconciliation.” But that “there can be no forgiveness or forgetfulness until we know where our disappeared detainees are.” Do the Armed Forces have information?

R. I speak for my institution, the Navy. And the truth is that I began to gather information, because they were the topics that were and were going to be played at the commemoration of 50 years. And, I really say it, rightly, the institution does not have more information. We are going to cooperate in everything that is asked of us, we are going to continue. (But) if they say ‘give me the name’, I can’t give it because I don’t have it. There is no record.

Q. But have they compiled according to the cases in which the Navy is involved?

R. We have been compiling background information, but I have no information on any case in this regard. I cannot provide information that I do not have.

Q. There are other institutions of the Armed Forces involved in many cases and they are still expected to provide information.

R. I answer for the Chilean Navy.