The head of the Chechen parliament, Daudov, addressed the founder of the Wagner PMC with a warning

The head of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, addressed the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, with a warning. In his opinion, the businessman creates “panic moods” among Russian citizens with his statements. In a petition posted on Telegramchannel, Daudov invited Prigozhin to meet and talk “like a man to a man.”

The chairman of the Chechen parliament published a similar attack on Prigozhin, following State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov, who criticized the businessman.

“Our fighters also had problems, but this does not mean that a warrior should shout about it. In your statements you hint that someone should be shot. For such words during the Second World War, they would have been immediately put up against the wall, ”said Daudov.

The head of the Chechen parliament also urged Prigozhin to remember thanks to whom he has a PMC. At the same time, Daudov did not name specific people claiming to be possible patrons of the businessman in his appeal.

“If you go further at such a pace, then nothing good will come of it. Throw off the location, and at any time, anywhere, as a man with a man, we will meet and discuss, ”he concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the ongoing offensive of the Akhmat unit in the Maryinsky direction. The department noted that it is being conducted together with the assault detachments of one of the motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces.