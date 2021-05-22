Mario Grinman, president of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce, warned this Saturday that the government continues to intervene in the economy, increasing inflation and allowing union abuses “at some point someone will jump the key and this is going to explode”.

“All rulers of any political color are responsible for what may happen in the future because at some point someone the key is going to jump and this is going to explode. It’s crazy what’s going on“said the business leader.

Concerned, he pointed out that “the government does not support us with money because it does not have money. So support us with order in the streets and in the relationship with the unions but, neither do you”.

Asked if he supports the claims of merchants who refuse to close as ordered by the government due to the pandemic, he replied “no institution is fuming (manifestations of merchants). They are self-summoned that most of the time they go outside of business entities ”.

“Is it so desperate because the government did not comply with what they had told us. We cannot ask the government to help us more in economic terms because the only way the government has is to issue and issue we all know that it is going to inflation”, He warned in statements to the program Dato on Dato on radio Milenium.

But there are things that the “national and provincial governments can do that is to put order and take care of us all. Shopping malls close, shops close but they allow fairs, demonstrations and political events”.

Annoyed Grinman commented that the mobilizations that governments allow “Creates problems for those of us who have to travel to go to work ”.

For example, he recalled “the other days 25 people cut a road and thousands of people gathered in Plaza Constitución. There will be hundreds and thousands of infections and the government there it did have the tool that is the National Constitution”.

In his opinion, the government should prevent demonstrations during this stage of the quarantine. “But how is he going to do it if the government allowed it from Maradona’s wake? “

“They are not taking care of us businessmen because the government is letting patoteros unions blockades of different companies”He said in reference to Walt Mart and Hugo Moyano’s truckers.

As for what will happen in the coming weeks, he said that “the expectation She’s so bad. In my institution of almost 100 years where the largest businessmen in the country and also Doña Rosa are, we are permanently subjected to enormous pressure because they call us from all over the country with anguish and anger asking us to bring them solutions, “he explained.

Regarding the sale of dollars at the official price to be able to trade, he said that “there can never be a fair distribution when doing business administration in this way. Trade has to flow ”. He warned that there may be irregularities as happened with the anticipated importation affidavits (DJAI) of former secretary Guillermo Moreno.

“I am not saying that we foolishly open imports so that colored balls enter us. (…) 85% of imports in Argentina are to be able to industrialize raw materials. Things of industrialization cannot close it. The problem is that there are no dollars, “he said, referring to Moreno’s successor, Paula Español.

He stressed that “they are not enough with the dollars that come in and On top of that, we closed meat exports that would give us 200 or 250 million dollars more. We are doing wrong because we are repeating recipes that never worked ”.

“Argentina is a country with an anti-business bias for 75 years. We are always the bad guys in the movie. The political class does not understand that to be able to get out of poverty is to generate wealth and the only thing that can generate it is the private sector, “he said.

He said that “we must encourage entrepreneurs to risk capital and create new jobs. Here the only thing that was done is to double the jobs of the public sector”With militants K.

“What is happening now is a consequence of that ideology. Surely there are businessmen who do mischief or crimes, to that they persecute them with all the force of the law, but it is the minority. Most of us are honest businessmen who want to continue in the country and want to invest but not under these conditions. That way Argentina is unfeasible, they don’t understand it ”, concluded Grinman.