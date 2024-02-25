The United States should take care of its internal problems and stop trying on the role of “world observer,” said the head of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Igor Karpenko, at a press conference on February 25.

“Perhaps the United States will stop trying on the role of a world watcher, let them take care of their internal problems. They have this principle: we are larger in size, which means we must tell everyone what to do. “I think we ourselves will figure out in our country without them, what we need to do and how to conduct elections,” he said, commenting on the State Department’s statement about “fictitious and held in an atmosphere of fear” elections without democratic procedures.

Karpenko expressed surprise at how American experts “so quickly assessed everything from overseas” and recalled that Belarus does not evaluate the American elections, although election procedures and results raise many questions.

“We somehow do not condemn their elections and do not make any statements. Although there were a lot of questions on the surface, even regarding the last presidential elections. I think we've all seen mail-in ballots being thrown out and stuff like that. Moreover, it was not even our information, it was their own information,” the Belarusian portal quotes the head of the Central Election Commission SB.by.

On February 25, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus reported that the final voter turnout in the elections of deputies to the lower house of parliament and local councils was 72.98%. The total number of voters in Belarus is almost 7 million.

On Sunday, February 25, the first single voting day in the country's history took place in Belarus. Residents of the republic elected 110 deputies of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation and 12,514 deputies of local councils of deputies of the 29th convocation.

Earlier, on February 20, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko suggested that Western intelligence agencies could take advantage of the election campaign in his country and could try to rehearse a coup in Minsk in their own interests before the presidential elections that will be held in Belarus in 2025.

On February 25, Lukashenko also announced that he would “go to these elections.”