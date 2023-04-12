The dominance of the US dollar will increasingly decline over time, the head of the Philippine central bank, Felipe Medalla, said on April 11.

“Over time, the dollar will become less and less dominant [валютой]”, – quotes him “RIA News”.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the decline in the influence of the dollar is slow.

In addition, he advocated an alternative to the international interbank system SWIFT. However, as Medalla replaced, she is not there yet.

At the end of March, TeleTrade analyst Vladimir Kovalev expressed the opinion that an increase in the use of the yuan in international settlements can hypothetically reduce the role of the dollar, but is unlikely to bring down the US currency.

At the same time, on February 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the world is undergoing a process of de-dollarization, countries have begun to “rely more on their national currencies.”

In turn, economics professor Nouriel Roubini said on February 6 that the dollar could lose its status as the world’s reserve currency in the next 10 years against the backdrop of confrontation between the US and China.