Ella Pamfilova, chairman of the Central Election Fee, mentioned that she absolutely admits the potential for holding the second rounds of the gubernatorial elections on a single voting day on September 13, the newspaper writes. News.

“There could also be second rounds, and why not. Crucial factor is that nobody doubts the outcomes. In our federal and regional budgets, funds are allotted for potential second rounds, ”she mentioned, stressing that this needs to be a pure course of, not regulated from outdoors.

In response to Pamfilova, probably the most critical battle for victory will happen within the municipal elections.

“Passions are boiling over there. As a result of it is near your pocket, sorry. This isn’t the primary time now we have encountered this. And now we’re seeing it. From the statistics that now we have given, you’ll be able to see that largely complaints come from the municipal degree, ”the pinnacle of the CEC clarified.

Earlier, Pamfilova introduced the complete readiness of the Russian electoral system for a single voting day on September 13 and for the 2 earlier days.

September 13 would be the predominant voting day, and early voting will happen on September 11 and 12. Elections at varied ranges will likely be held in 83 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, primarily based on their outcomes, about 77,000 seats will likely be changed.