The probability of voting on more than one day in the autumn elections is very high, said Ella Pamfilova, chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, in an interview with Izvestia.

“This format is convenient and safe for voters. This fact is confirmed by all the polls conducted. And, of course, it is necessary to comply with the instructions of Rospotrebnadzor. Our main priority is to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological safety of our citizens, ”the head of the Central Election Commission emphasized.

According to her, between the difficult campaigns of 2020 (the All-Russian vote and the EDG-2020) “there was practically no respite.”

“All my colleagues, especially the new members of the CEC, say that they feel they are in the midst of the electoral process. There are a lot of legislative innovations. This made our work very difficult. A whole range of new functions, competencies and responsibilities fell upon the electoral system, ”added Pamfilova.

Also, during a conversation with Izvestia, the head of the CEC spoke about foreign interference, preparations for the autumn elections and an increase in the number of women in the leadership of the electoral system.

