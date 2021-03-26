The removal of Belarus from the Eurovision Song Contest is politically motivated. This opinion was expressed by the chairman of the Belarusian state media holding Belteleradiocompany (BTRK) Ivan Eismont.

He said that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is one of the organizers of the competition, officially informed Belteleradiocompany about its decision, but from the letter from Eismont, the essence of the claims to the new song of the Belarusian participant is not clear. “RIA News”…

“The decision to disqualify us is politically motivated, which is what the European Union does not like so much, we know what it loves,” said the head of Belteleradiocompany.

Eismont added that the EBU could not clearly explain the essence of the claims.

“They sent us a letter, from which nothing is clear, except that some points were violated. It is not known which words of the song were violated, ”he noted, adding that the EMU did not indicate“ the words, lines, couplets that are related to politics ”.

Earlier on March 26, it became known that the organizers of the international song contest “Eurovision” refused Belarus to participate in this year’s contest.

Participants of the competition from Minsk this year selected the group “Galasy ZMesta” with the composition “I will teach you”. But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) found the application not in accordance with the rules of the competition and did not allow the song to participate in the competition.

On March 11, the EBU reported that this song casts doubt on the non-political nature of the competition, and also risks undermining the reputation of the Eurovision song contest. EBU informed Belarus that the song in its current version cannot take part in the competition, and failure to comply with the requirement may lead to the disqualification of the Belarusian participant.

The Eurovision Song Contest, canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held May 18-22 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam with the participation of performers from 41 countries.