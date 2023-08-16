Governor Bogomaz: another DRG tried to break into the Bryansk region

Another group of Ukrainian saboteurs tried to break into the Bryansk region. This was stated by the head of the region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram.

According to him, the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the enemy tried to penetrate the region around 07:00 Moscow time. Their actions were stopped by the FSB of Russia. This was the second attempt by saboteurs to invade the region in two days.

Five of the six saboteurs were eliminated, the governor stressed.

Earlier, Russian troops prevented an attempt to infiltrate the Ukrainian DRG in the area of ​​​​Antonovsky Island in the Kherson region.