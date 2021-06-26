The head of the British Ministry of Health, Matt Hancock, who retired after the scandal with his mistress, was replaced by former Finance Minister Sajid Javid. It is reported by RIA News…

“The Queen is pleased to endorse Javid’s candidacy for appointment as head of the Department of Health and Human Services,” the agency quotes a message from the Office of the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Sajid Javid in 2018-2019 headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and then the Treasury Department of the United Kingdom. In February 2020, he resigned from this post and became a member of the House of Representatives in the Conservative faction.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health of Great Britain, Matt Hancock, announced that he was resigning after the scandal with his mistress. He apologized to the British for breaking social distancing rules by meeting her. At the same time, Hancock has a wife, Martha, the couple has been married for 15 years and has three children.

On June 16, Hancock found himself at the center of a scandal when former adviser to the British Prime Minister Dominic Cummings released a March 2020 correspondence with Johnson, during which the latter swore at Hancock. Politicians discussed the situation with coronavirus and testing for it, and the Prime Minister wrote that the head of the Ministry of Health is “totally *** hopeless” (totally f ****** hopeless). Johnson later declared his confidence in Hancock.

Hancock became head of the British Ministry of Health in 2018. Prior to that, he was Treasurer General and Cabinet Minister in the second government of David Cameron.