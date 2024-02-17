British Defense Minister Shapps allowed conscription in case of war

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said London could change its policy on compulsory conscription in the event of a world war. This is reported by RIA News.

“We are not going to create a conscript army in the UK. If, God forbid, we were to become embroiled in a world war, we might have to reconsider (the decision),” Shapps said in an interview. The Defense Secretary also stressed that the British Army is “very lethal” due to the professionalism of the military, and agreed that it is necessary to improve recruitment and do everything to retain personnel.

Shapps spoke about a possible conscription after comments from the Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, Patrick Sanders, who said that the British should be prepared for mandatory conscription in case of war with Russia. Before this, the Times newspaper admitted that the size of the British army could decrease by a third in ten years – from 75 thousand soldiers to 52 thousand.

The UK government, which currently does not have compulsory military service, subsequently debunked citizens' concerns and assured that it had no plans to introduce conscription.

Related materials:

Earlier, Grant Shapps said that the world cannot afford a Russian victory. “The UK strongly welcomes our European partners to join us in committing to increase funding for Ukraine. The world cannot afford a Russian victory,” wrote the head of the British Ministry of Defense.