BBC: Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as UK Secretary of Defense

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace resigned during cabinet reshuffle. About it informs Sky News, which published his letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In July, Wallace was at the center of a scandal for complaining about the ingratitude of the Ukrainian leadership for military assistance. “You know, we are not Amazon,” he said. His statement outraged Kyiv and some British NATO allies, and the British prime minister had to issue a counter-statement in which he stressed that the Ukrainian authorities had repeatedly expressed gratitude for their support.

Grant Shapps named new secretary of defense

How informs BBC, the new head of department will be 54-year-old Grant Shapps, formerly head of the Department of Energy. In a statement on the occasion of his appointment, the official called one of the main tasks in the new post to support Ukraine.

It is noted that this is Shapps’ fifth post in the British Cabinet in just one year.

From July to September 2022, the politician headed the Ministry of Transport under Boris Johnson, then in October he spent six days as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs under Liz Truss, and in the government of Rishi Sunak he served as Minister of Enterprise, Minister of Energy, and now Minister of Defense

Thus, Shapps is far from new to British politics, and in 2012-2015 he was even co-chairman of the British Conservative Party, says Elena Ananyeva, head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences. “But he has no experience and knowledge of military affairs. This is a political appointment. This is not the first time this has been done in Britain, ”she told Lente.ru.

Grant Shapps Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images

Wallace warned of plans to step down as secretary of defense

Wallace’s resignation did not come as a surprise: back in July, he toldthat he plans to leave his post during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and not run for parliamentary elections. The official explained that he had been involved in politics since 1994, and for the last seven years he had fallen asleep with three phones. In addition, work as Secretary of Defense seriously affected not only Wallace himself, but also those close to him, he noted in a farewell letter to Sunak.

I won a seat in Parliament in 2005 and after so many years it's time to invest in areas of life that I have neglected and explore new opportunities Ben Wallaceformer UK Secretary of Defense

Ben Wallace Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In the letter, Wallace, who served as head of the defense department for four years, also noted that he was leaving it in a “more modern, better funded and more confident” form. “The Department of Defense is getting back on track to be a world class country with world class people again,” he said.

Wallace’s departure may be related to the failure of his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General

According to the head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Elena Ananyeva, Wallace’s resignation may be dictated not only by personal reasons, but also by the failure of his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General. Jens Stoltenberg, the current secretary general of the alliance, was supposed to leave his position in 2022, but due to hostilities in Ukraine, his term of office was extended until the end of September 2023.

Related materials:

During a visit to Washington, Rishi Sunak proposed Wallace’s candidacy to replace Stoltenberg, and US President Joe Biden initially supported her. However, he then “slapped Britain in the face” when he changed his mind and supported the extension of Stoltenberg’s term until 2024, Ananyeva said.

At the same time, parliamentary elections should be held in the UK in 2024, but due to the change in the boundaries of the constituency in which Wallace used to win, the ratio of the number of supporters and opponents of the Conservative Party has changed – not in Wallace’s favor.