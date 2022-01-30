British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said next week she will introduce an expanded package of sanctions against Russia, targeting any company or individual “in which there is an interest in the Kremlin.” London will also list Russian oligarchs “involved in supporting the regime,” Truss said on air. sky news.

According to the upcoming draft of tougher sanctions, Russian oligarchs in London may be deprived of their property.

We won’t go into details on who gets sanctioned and under what, this bill will allow us to hit a wider range of targets, so there won’t be anyone who thinks they’re immune from sanctions. Liz TrussUK Foreign Secretary

When asked if these measures could cause financial problems for Britain itself, the minister said that the most important thing is “the protection of freedom and democracy.” The minister’s interlocutor’s doubts are probably related to rumors that London does not intend to impose sanctions against Moscow, since a lot of financial flows come from there. Since 1994, Russian oligarchs have been using the British financial and visa system to launder illegal funds with which they can allegedly promote Moscow’s interests, The Times reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Britain refuses to send troops to Ukraine, but considers a Russian invasion likely

Sanctions pressure on Moscow is one of a number of measures that London is ready to take in support of Kiev. In a conversation with BBC News, the head of the British Foreign Office stressed that the transfer of troops to Ukraine is not included in the support package.

At the same time, the diplomat said that she considers a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine very likely. She accused the Russian authorities of an anti-Ukrainian campaign and an attempt to draw the West into a war that undermines the foundations of European security and threatens the democratic authorities of Western countries.

“We are not quarreling with the Russian people, but with the policies of the Russian leaders… They risk drawing the ordinary people of the country into a large-scale conflict similar to the wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya,” she stressed.

Britain intends to send a signal to Russia by increasing its contribution to NATO

In order to contain “Russian aggression”, London decided to send signals to Moscow: in particular, by increasing its contribution to NATO. Thus, the country plans to double the number of its military personnel in Estonia to 1.8 thousand people, send additional defensive weapons there and provide military support to other allies in the North Atlantic Alliance. It includes the dispatch of ships, aircraft and specialists.

See also Greenwood accused of rape: photos and shock audio of his girlfriend This package [помощи НАТО] will send a clear signal to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate destabilizing activities and will always stand in solidarity with our NATO partners in the face of hostilities Boris Johnson Prime Minister of Great Britain

The British Armed Forces have been ordered to prepare for deployment to Europe next week, Johnson said. The British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (“Prince of Wales”), which led the task force of ships of the Naval Rapid Reaction Force of NATO, is located in high latitudes and will be ready for dispatch “in a matter of hours” in the event of an escalation of tension.

Russia denies accusations of Western countries and Ukraine and insists on dialogue

A number of high-ranking Russian politicians and diplomats, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly ruled out the possibility of starting a war against Ukraine. According to the minister, Moscow intends to resolve the conflict with the US and NATO exclusively by diplomatic means. At the same time, he stressed that the Russian side would not allow its interests to be ignored.

Thus, the head of the foreign policy department drew attention to the fact that NATO’s borders were shifting to the east, and warned the West about the risk of undermining relations with Russia in this way. “This will be a flagrant violation of the official political commitment made by the presidents of the United States and other member countries of the alliance,” Lavrov said.