The head of the British air force Wigston said that the fleet, submarines and aircraft of Russia threaten NATO

Russian aviation, surface fleet and submarines pose a threat to the UK and all NATO countries. This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the British Air Force (Air Force), Marshal Mike Wigston, transmits The Telegraph.

If Moscow is defeated in the current conflict in Ukraine, the threat to the alliance from the Russian military will persist for years, the officer said. He noted that the situation will not change even in the event of a change of power in the country. Wigston urged London and NATO to focus on this issue.

Earlier it was reported that Japan and NATO wanted to develop cooperation in cyberspace and space to confront Russia and China. The corresponding agreement can be signed within the framework of the NATO summit, which will be held in Lithuania in July.