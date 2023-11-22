Binance agrees to pay $4.3 billion fine in US money laundering case

The CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in the United States and, to resolve the conflict, announced his resignation and agreed to personally pay a $50 million fine. As part of the lawsuit, the company also admitted guilt and agreed to pay a fine of $4.3 billion. American authorities decided to conclude a deal with the crypto exchange to put an end to the criminal investigation that began at least in 2018.

Changpeng Zhao could be jailed for 10 years

Founder of the crypto exchange reacted on events in your account X (formerly Twitter). “Today I stepped down as CEO of Binance… I made mistakes and I must take responsibility,” he wrote.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and ex-head of Binance

According to the founder of the exchange, he intends to take a break, which he has not had for the last 6.5 years. He added that he plans to start investing, but does not plan to become the CEO of another startup. Zhao also announced that the position of CEO of Binance will be taken by the head of Binance in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Richard Teng. Zhao’s departure was a dramatic event, since the entrepreneur was one of the most influential figures in the crypto industry.

Following the trial, which began on November 21, Changpeng Zhao was released from custody on bail of $175 million. If he adheres to the terms of the deal, he faces no more than 18 months in prison. Otherwise, he could spend up to 10 years in prison. At the trial, Zhao admitted that to protect himself from extradition to the United States, the authorities of the UAE, where he lived, offered him citizenship.

Binance will pay a fine of $1.81 billion over 15 months and another $2.51 billion will be confiscated as part of the deal. The fine is one of the largest ever collected in a criminal case in the United States. The deal with US authorities also requires the company to remain under US government supervision for five years to ensure compliance with sanctions.

US accuses Binance of fraud and aiding Hamas

The US authorities (the Department of Justice and the Department of the Treasury) filed a lawsuit against Binance for violating anti-money laundering regulations, financial fraud and violating sanctions. In particular, the crypto exchange was accused of transactions with securities without proper registration and misleading investors regarding supervisory mechanisms. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also alleged that Binance and Zhao had publicly stated that US clients were prohibited from transacting on the exchange. However, in reality, they allegedly bypassed their own controls and secretly allowed American clients to participate in the bidding.

In particular, multimillion-dollar transactions were carried out between clients from the United States and Iran through the crypto exchange. It also processed payments that supported child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, and the Islamist movement Hamas.

1.1 million transactions totaling more than $898 million was transacted between US and Iranian clients

Hamas group used blocked crypto wallets for fundraising through social networks starting October 7. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) cited fragments of internal correspondence from the exchange’s compliance department, dated February 2019, in which staff, having received data on Hamas transactions on Binance, ironic over the information received.

one of the Binance employees

The US Department of Justice also added that transactions worth millions of dollars were carried out through the crypto exchange between users from the US and users in Syria, as well as in Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk.

Binance previously left Russia

At the end of August, it became known that Russian Binance users can no longer make transactions with any currencies except the ruble in the P2P trading service (peer-to-peer trading, which allows you to make transactions with cryptocurrency without intermediaries, directly between people). Trading in rubles is now available only to those users who have completed the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure in Russia and reside in the country. Those who live abroad (subject to confirmation of a foreign address during verification) can make P2P transactions on Binance with all currencies except the Russian ruble, euro, dollar and Ukrainian hryvnia.

At the end of September, Binance announced its decision to sell its Russian business and leave the market within a few months. “It should be noted that as part of this agreement, Binance will completely cease its operations in Russia. Unlike transactions previously carried out by international companies in Russia, as part of this transaction, Binance will not have the right to receive part of the profit after the sale and the possibility of repurchasing shares in the business,” the company explained.