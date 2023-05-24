Governor of the Belgorod region Gladkov urged hunters not to engage in combat with saboteurs

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov during a live broadcast on a social network “In contact with” urged hunters and other civilians with weapons not to engage in combat with saboteurs if they penetrate the territory of the region.

One of the local residents asked the head of the region if in the future hunters and other civilians with weapons should not use them when they see armed people in the form of an enemy?

“From my point of view, it is categorically impossible to do this. Why?.. And if you open fire on our armed forces? The uniform is everywhere in a protective color, ”Gladkov answered.

He stressed that opening fire would lead to tragedy. According to the governor, today there are enough troops that ensure the security of the region.

On May 22, it became known that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had infiltrated the Belgorod border region and attacked several villages. The military, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, participated in its liquidation. On the afternoon of May 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the enemy had been blocked and destroyed by artillery fire. Later, the legal regime of the counterterrorist operation was canceled in the region.

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions of the country, including the Belgorod Region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.