Indian bank chief caught by police for surreptitiously filming women in toilet

In India, the head of one of the Punjab National Bank branches was caught filming colleagues in the women’s restroom. About it informs DeshGujarat.

Akhilesh Saini worked in a branch of a bank in the state of Gujarat and was an interim manager who was on vacation. On August 10, one of the employees discovered a hidden camera above the door in the women’s restroom. She told Signy what had happened and offered to discuss the situation with Human Resources. However, the man stopped his colleague and admitted that he installed the camera himself three days ago. He apologized in front of an employee and asked her not to complain about him to the police.

Initially, the woman did not dare to contact law enforcement agencies, but her husband insisted that she do so. In the end, she filed a complaint against the manager, accusing him of installing a hidden camera to secretly film and photograph bank employees.

After that, law enforcement officers arrived at the bank branch and seized the hidden camera. Currently, the issue of its transfer to the laboratory of criminalistics is being decided. An investigation is underway.

Earlier it was reported that in India, 21-year-old Sumant Pujari went to jail after secretly filming a neighbor in the toilet. During the interrogation, the young man confessed to his deed.