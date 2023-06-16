A UNESCO delegation will visit this summer a Russian natural site – the Reserved Kenozerye. This was announced to Izvestia on Friday, June 16, by the governor of the Arkhangelsk region Alexander Tsybulsky.

“In summer, a large UNESCO delegation is going to come to Kenozero Park and assess the state in which everything is. What does this say? That, firstly, from a historical point of view, this place really meets the highest requirements of a UNESCO cultural heritage site, and secondly, this means that recently it has been managed accordingly,” he said at a session within Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023).

Tsybulsky also expressed the opinion that the possible entry into the UNESCO list of the Kenozero National Park will have an impact on tourism. According to him, each cultural heritage site is a “magnet”, which is a unique place.

The head of the Arkhangelsk region added that the application was sent in January last year. He expressed surprise that, despite the sanctions, the request was approved and fully complied with the requirements of the UN agency.

The fact that the Kenozero National Park will be considered for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List became known in April. A source familiar with the situation then told Izvestia that the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO had already received a notification that the object would definitely be considered at the 2024 session – in the same place, the World Heritage Committee would decide whether to add this object to the list.