The head of the Kirovsky district of the Leningrad region, Alexei Koltsov, was detained on suspicion of abuse of office, the press service reports. regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia…

According to the department, Koltsov became a defendant in the case under the criminal article “Abuse of official powers, which entailed grave consequences.”

According to investigators, the official knew about the unprofitable activities of the local water utility, which led to its bankruptcy, but did not take any measures to change the management of the enterprise. As a result of this inaction, a debt of more than 600 million rubles was formed. This, in turn, led to the recognition of the company as insolvent.

Also, representatives of the investigation believe that Koltsov could have known about the conclusion of contracts, obviously unfavorable for the water utility, but did not take any measures, “pursuing a selfish motive.”

Searches were carried out in the house of the detainee and in his office. Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the official is being resolved.

