President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon declared solidarity with the Russian people

In a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon declared solidarity with the Russian people in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This statement was released by the press service of the President of the Republic, reports “Kommersant”.

He confirmed his intention, together with Moscow, to continue the fight against terrorism and emphasized that “terrorists have no nationality, no homeland, no religion.”

In connection with the terrorist attack the day before, March 23, 11 people were detained. Passports from Tajikistan were found inside the car where the suspects were traveling. At the same time, earlier Telegram channels distributed orientations that also included citizens of Tajikistan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic denied their involvement in the crime.

The attack occurred on the evening of March 22. Several people burst into the hall of the concert venue and opened fire on security and visitors, after which they set the room on fire. As a result of the fire, the hall was completely burned out. According to the latest data, 133 people were killed and another 154 were injured.